EFL Essential Info: Championship predictions podcast, exclusives & what's on Sky Sports+ this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend.

Championship Predictions: Listen to the podcast!!!

Championship Predictions podcast duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to Oxford vs Coventry on Friday night.

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek Two in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

What's on Sky Sports+ this weekend?

Championship Predictions podcast duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to West Brom vs Leeds on Saturday.

Championship

Fri 16: Coventry vs Oxford - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 17: West Brom vs Leeds - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

Sat 17: Derby vs Middlesbrough | Portsmouth vs Luton - 12.30pm

Sun 18: Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday - 12pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

Sat 17: Charlton vs Leyton Orient | Shrewsbury vs Peterborough - 12.30pm

Sun 18: Bolton vs Wrexham - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League Two

Sat 17: Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon | Carlisle vs Barrow - 12.30pm

