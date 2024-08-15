 Skip to content
EFL Essential Info: Championship predictions podcast, exclusives & what's on Sky Sports+ this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet EFL action this weekend with Sky Sports

Simeon Gholam

EFL Editor @simgholam

Thursday 15 August 2024 16:23, UK

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend.

Championship Predictions: Listen to the podcast!!!

Championship Predictions podcast duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to Oxford vs Coventry on Friday night.

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek Two in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

  • TABLES: Championship | League One | League Two

What's on Sky Sports+ this weekend?

Championship Predictions podcast duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to West Brom vs Leeds on Saturday.

Championship

  • Fri 16: Coventry vs Oxford - 8pm, also live on Sky Sports Football
  • Sat 17: West Brom vs Leeds - 12.30pm, also live on Sky Sports Football
  • Sat 17: Derby vs Middlesbrough | Portsmouth vs Luton - 12.30pm
  • Sun 18: Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday - 12pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League One

  • Sat 17: Charlton vs Leyton Orient | Shrewsbury vs Peterborough - 12.30pm
  • Sun 18: Bolton vs Wrexham - 3pm, also live on Sky Sports Football

League Two

  • Sat 17: Bromley vs AFC Wimbledon | Carlisle vs Barrow - 12.30pm
Free-to-watch EFL highlights

Free-to-watch Championship highlights
Free-to-watch Championship highlights

Watch free highlights of every Sky Bet Championship match...

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

