Championship 2024/25 story so far: Sunderland soaring and a sensation on the rise at Norwich

We are just over a quarter of the way through the 2024/25 Championship season, and it has been an absolute belter.

As unpredictable as ever, teams tipped for the top are struggling near the bottom, and a side that finished 16th last season are currently - somewhat unexpectedly - leading the way.

Here is the story so far...

The story - Sunderland sit top of the tree

There wasn't much fanfare away from Wearside when Sunderland announced their new boss Regis Le Bris in the summer, but the Frenchman has proved to be an absolute revelation.

Sunderland are fresh, young, exuberant and exciting. They are also five points clear at the top of the table. It is not something anyone expected, particularly after the misery of last season.

"He's been a breath of fresh air," Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts told Sky Sports earlier this season. "He's brought new ideas and a different way of thinking and playing."

The starkest thing about Roberts is that, at 27, he is nearly a veteran at the Stadium of Light.

On the other flank to him is Romaine Mundle, who has slotted in seamlessly for Jack Clarke on the left. He is just 21. While their regular midfield three is made up of 19-year-old Jobe Bellingham, 22-year-old Dan Neil and 17-year-old Chris Rigg.

Whether they can last the course remains to be seen. But they have firepower in Wilson Isidor - the loanee from Zenit Saint Petersburg - who has already scored four goals. That is already more, combined, than all of Sunderland's recognised strikers managed last season.

They have scored more than any other side, and only the four sides directly below them have conceded fewer. It is a heck of a platform to build on.

Differing fortunes for the relegated trio

Burnley and Sheffield United find themselves right up in the mix and will challenge for an immediate return. The Clarets, under Scott Parker, have ticked along without really looking like they are out of third gear yet.

The Blades have looked imperious, particularly at home. They would be second were it not for their two-point deduction. They also, understandably, suffered a little dip after the heartbreaking news of George Baldock's passing.

Then there is Luton. The side that put up the most genuine fight of all three in last season's Premier League, but have struggled badly on their return to the second tier.

They have mustered just three wins in 12, and currently find themselves in the bottom three. Last week, they threw away a two-goal lead at Coventry to lose 3-2.

Rob Edwards is trying to tweak the playing style, but it hasn't really worked, and patience is wearing thin.

Leeds have bounced back to go again

Leeds are actually a point better off than they were last season at the same stage. It is quite impressive considering the firesale in the summer - as Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara all departed.

Daniel Farke has steadied the ship, again, and they are right in the mix to try and get themselves back to the Premier League. A few too many draws have caused problems, but they are building nicely.

Whether they can repeat what Aston Villa and Brentford have done in recent years and go from losing the Championship play-off final to clinching promotion the next season remains to be seen. Middlesbrough, in 2016, were the last team to lose at Wembley then go up automatically the following campaign.

The hangover is not always easy to escape. But if Wilfried Gnonto and Largie Ramazani - once the latter is back from injury - can fire to their full potential on each flank, then Leeds have every chance.

A star is emerging at Norwich

Borja Sainz. Wow.

He arrived at Norwich last summer, but an injury in pre-season meant it took him a while to get up to speed, and he went a little under the radar.

This season he has been the star of the Championship show. 10 goals already in 12 games, with two assists to boot. He even seems to be having a mini goal of the season contest with himself at times.

Remember as well that the 23-year-old is a winger.

"I think it's all because I have more confidence, Sainz told Sky Sports. "The last year when I came in I got injured on my second day.

"This year I was able to prepare in the summer to stay strong in the league, and I think the confidence I have is the most important thing for me."

There will be eyes on him at Carrow Road as January edges closer. He is a star in the making.

Pompey struggle as others push on

Sometimes the Championship can just be impossible to predict.

From the three promoted sides, the side everyone was certain could kick on in the summer was Portsmouth.

John Mousinho's side cantered to promotion last season, as Derby finished second and Oxford won the play-offs. They even took the player - in Josh Murphy - who won Oxford the play-off final at Wembley.

But it is Pompey who find themselves bottom of the table. They probably weren't helped by a ridiculously tough fixture list to start with, and a failure to win any of their first nine games has seen their confidence take a real nosedive.

They are already four points adrift of safety and all the optimism built over the preceding 12 months has flown out of the window.

On the flipside, Derby and Oxford have started relatively well. Bolstered particularly by their home form - both are yet to win away - they look like they could be consolidating in this league.

