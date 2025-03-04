Behind the Whistle: Former Premier League referee Chris Foy explains the latest EFL decisions
Former Premier League referee Chris Foy examines decisions from the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two
Tuesday 4 March 2025 11:16, UK
In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League referee Chris Foy goes through a selection of key match decisions from the latest action in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two.
Behind the Whistle aims to give supporters of EFL clubs an insight into the decision-making considerations and also clarification of certain calls to provide an understanding of how the laws of the game are interpreted.
As part of a regular feature on Sky Sports following the conclusion of a matchday, Foy will be here to run you through some refereeing matters in the EFL…
Sky Bet Championship
Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Sunderland
Incident: Goal scored, possible handball (Sunderland)
Decision: Goal awarded (Sunderland)
Foy says: "Unfortunately, the referee does not identify that the ball has hit Sunderland #12's arm before he goes on to score.
"It is evident from the replays that, as the ball is lofted over the top, it strikes the left arm of the Sunderland forward. Although it is an accidental handball, the same attacker immediately scores, which means that the goal must be disallowed.
"The correct outcome here would have been to award a defensive free-kick."
Sky Bet League One
Birmingham City 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers
Incident: Possible red card, serious foul play (Wycombe Wanderers)
Decision: Red card awarded (Wycombe Wanderers)
Foy says: "In my opinion, the referee gets this absolutely spot on. As the Wycombe Wanderers player comes across and makes a challenge at speed, he clearly misses the ball and catches his opponent.
"It would have been easy for the referee to simply show a yellow card for the cynical nature of the tackle however, he correctly identifies that the tackle meets the threshold for Serious Foul Play.
"The challenge has high speed and intensity, therefore it is a good decision to show the red card as it endangers the safety of the opponent."
Peterborough United 3-1 Shrewsbury Town
Incident: Possible red card, violent conduct (Shrewsbury Town)
Decision: Red card, violent conduct (Shrewsbury Town)
Foy says: "As the ball is played long from kick-off, Shrewsbury's no. 27 raises his arm into the neck of his opponent, who falls to the ground.
"We can see from the close-up angle that the arm is raised and seems to catch the opponent with force. The referee shows no hesitation in pulling out the red card, which is ultimately the correct decision."
Sky Bet League Two
Cheltenham Town 1-1 Grimsby Town
Incident: Possible penalty, handball (Cheltenham Town)
Decision: Penalty awarded (Cheltenham Town)
Foy says: "If you were to do a forensic analysis of this incident, it would be clear to everyone that it is an obvious penalty for handball, but I actually think it is a great spot by the referee in a crowded area.
"As the ball is played into the box, Grimsby Town's #5 has his hand raised well above his head and makes contact with the ball. With the arm being in an unnatural and unjustifiable position, he can have no complaints at the awarding of a spot-kick.
"For me, the referee deserves praise here as a Cheltenham Town player in close proximity goes to head the ball, right in front of the position of the handball. With many players in the area and a potentially obstructed view, he does well to remain calm and point to the spot."