EFL players - Six short stories: A club legend who came home, friends reunited & growing up at Spurs

Ashley Barnes: Rejoining Burnley was like coming home

You could see what it meant to Ashley Barnes, when he scored on his 300th appearance for Burnley as they beat Luton 4-0 on Saturday.

It was his first goal since returning to the club in January, yet it was a milestone he never thought he'd reach, having left for Norwich in 2023 after nine years at Turf Moor.

When the call came and the chance to return reared, he simply couldn't say no.

"My agent was speaking to me because we were looking for something in the January window, because my time at Norwich was coming to an end," Barnes recalls.

"[The manager] had made it clear his plan was to go young, so it was one of them scenarios where we were open to seeing what was about.

"It had to work for every party, and luckily this popped up. My agent spoke to me and said Alan [Pace, Burnley owner] wanted to give me a call. We spoke and it felt like I was coming home. I had to choose here."

Zack Nelson and Reuell Walters: Friends reunited at Luton

When Reuell Walters joined Luton Town in the summer from Arsenal, he was reunited with an old friend in Zack Nelson.

Walters, 20, and Nelson, 19, grew up together at the Tottenham academy but their journeys diverged in 2019.

"It's been a bit of a full-circle moment for us," says Walters. "Now it's come back round, with the journeys we've both been on, it's been quite surreal."

Nelson adds: "Especially knowing what we've both been through when we were younger.

"We've both had similar experiences and we've known each other for such a long time. It helps our relationship on the pitch a bit better, because we know what each other are good at.

"In training we're quite competitive. We want to play against each other one-on-one to see who comes out on top. But it makes us both better."

But who does come out on top?

"I'd like to back myself!" smiles Nelson. But Walters shakes his head, replying: "Don't lie."

Jerry Yates: Playing with the world's best goalkeeper? He was always top

From Rotherham to Swindon and from Carlisle to south Wales, Jerry Yates has seen it all during his career in the Football League.

There was a time though, when Yates was finding his feet with the Millers that he shared the dressing room with the goalkeeper most recently named the FIFA world's best, Emi Martinez. It was in the World Cup winner's beginnings that Yates saw the shot-stopper's potential.

"He'd come on loan to Rotherham. I remember he used to be out there training for hours after hours after training," Yates recalls.

"He was working on his kicking, his everything. He was always a good shot-stopper anyway, but he used to literally try things after training, sidewinders and everything. I didn't realise he was going to [be the best], to be honest. I don't think you ever realise if someone's going to go on and be that good.

"Definitely at the time, he wasn't really close with anyone at the time. I think he just got his head down and tried knuckling on with it sort of thing. So you never really expect it. But at the time, you end up looking and seeing, he was a great 'keeper. He was always practising his craft.

"He was always a great shot-stopper. He used to literally stay out for hours and hours after training, literally continue practising. He was top looking back."

Will Bitibiri

Alfie Kilgour: I felt like I lost my purpose during injury

It was one of the toughest things that can happen to any player.



Alfie Kilgour had started the season well at Mansfield, but in his fourth game of 2023/24 he ruptured his Achilles tendon. It led to 14 months out, and huge physical and mental challenges.

"It was tough and draining," Kilgour reflects. "It was a real grind. I felt like I did lose my purpose to a certain degree.

"But ultimately, I just had to focus on my rehab and remember it was there for one thing: to get back playing.



"A lot of players go through it. I wasn't the first and I certainly won't be the last. But 14 months of not being a professional football player for a club that are also paying your wages, it was tough.



"I'm a competitor at the end of the day and that's what I want to do. Not be sat at home not able to walk, do anything or even get up the stairs for months on end."

Smith: I wouldn't wish Reading situation on any club

Sam Smith has shed light on why he left Reading and joined Sky Bet League One promotion rivals Wrexham in the January transfer window.

The striker - who turned 27 on Saturday - signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at the SToK Cae Ras after joining for an undisclosed fee, having scored 27 goals in 63 games for the Royals since the start of last season. He returns there with his new club on Tuesday night.

"With the situation at Reading, we didn't know who was going to go, who was staying, but we knew the club needed to sell to keep the money coming in and the bills being paid," Smith says. "Everyone was slightly prepared to leave, but no one really knew what was going on.

"Being honest, I wouldn't wish the situation for any football club because it makes the environment uneasy for everyone. It was difficult and a lot of things went on that people didn't actually hear about or see, but credit to all the players, staff and fans - everyone has stuck together.

"We managed to get into the play-offs with a young, strong, hungry team that have all bought into the philosophy the manager wanted to play in. I couldn't speak highly enough of anyone and about the fans for sticking by the team through the difficult period."

Dan Long

George Abbott: Growing up at Spurs was 'unbelievable'

George Abbott is currently enjoying his first season in senior football on loan at Notts County, but has his upbringing at Tottenham to thank for helping him kickstart his career.

The midfielder, now 19, has been at the Spurs academy since he was just seven. He made his debut for the club on the final day of the 2022/23 season, and captained the U21 side to last year's Premier League 2 title.

"It was unbelievable," Abbott says. "The training centre is ridiculous, and no matter what age group you're at you're in the same area as everyone else.

"You feel a bit spoilt when you come away from that, because you don't realise how good it was or what you had at the time.

"Growing up it was everything you could ever ask for. The facilities, the food, the coaching staff.

"I trained a bit when I was 17, 18 with the first team. And then more recently in this pre-season I was with all of them. That's when I felt a bit more like I was a part of the team."

