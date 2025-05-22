Premier League, Championship clubs approach Saudi billionaire Turki Alalshikh for investment

Championship clubs and at least one Premier League club have approached Saudi Arabian billionaire Turki Alalshikh seeking investment.

The chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority has a wide range of business interests but has never invested in English football.

That could be about to change with a growing number of Championship clubs attempting to attract Saudi investors to help them win promotion to the Premier League.

Alalshikh has become one of the most influential powerbrokers in sport after staging some of boxing's biggest bouts.

Until last week Alalshikh was also the owner of Spanish club Almeria.

He bought the club in a £20m deal in the summer of 2019.

Ownership of the club was transferred to Saudi investment group SMC last Friday.

The Wembley showpiece is here. Sheffield United vs Sunderland at Wembley on Saturday with the winner sealing a spot in next season's Premier League.

Sheffield United are aiming to bounce back at the first time of asking, but for Sunderland it has been eight long years away from the Premier League.

The Blades are the favourites, but they have never won a play-off campaign in nine previous attempts. Sunderland have a mighty one win from eight, but that came as recently as 2022.

The tension will shred your nerves. There will be elation for the winner of the richest game in football - worth up to a potential £220m - and devastation for the defeated. There is nothing quite like it in terms of sheer, unbridled drama.

