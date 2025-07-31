Tyler Dibling transfer news: Southampton reject £27m bid from Everton for winger and set £40m asking price

Southampton have rejected an offer from Everton for midfielder Tyler Dibling.

Sky Sports News understands the offer was around £27m

Southampton had claimed earlier in the year that they would only be willing to sell the 19-year-old for £100m.

However, it is understood that an offer in the region £40m could be considered for the teenager.

Dibling has two years remaining on his current contract at St Mary's and Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and RB Leipzig have all shown an interest in the player previously.

Moyes: Everton not ready for new season - we need signings

Toffees boss David Moyes has admitted Everton are "not ready" to start the season due to a lack of signings after suffering another defeat in the Premier League Summer Series.

Everton were beaten 2-1 by West Ham on Wednesday evening, having lost 3-0 to Bournemouth last weekend, which followed a defeat to Blackburn and a draw with Accrington Stanley before they flew to the US.

"We're not ready to perform well enough in this tournament. We're not ready to start the Premier League season," said Moyes, whose side face Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"I'm not overly concerned [by the results] because I don't have the players which I need and what I want. And obviously, we're up against it right from the start. We knew before we came [to the US] we were going to be really up against it. So, it was never going to be us coming here and winning [games].

"I think our attacking play at the moment has been really poor. I think we haven't created enough chances.

"I think the way we're playing in that area of the pitch at the moment has been really below par. But we've made individual mistakes which has shown us up for that as well.

"It stood out tonight, some goalkeeping mistakes. At the weekend we made a couple of mistakes against Bournemouth."

