Birmingham City 1-1 Ipswich Town: Visitors set to make official complaint after Blues fan appeared to try to hit Jack Taylor

Ipswich Town are set to lodge an official complaint after a Birmingham City fan appeared to try to hit midfielder Jack Taylor.

Taylor alerted club staff to the flashpoint which followed Ipswich's late equaliser at St Andrew's in a bad-tempered finish to Friday's Championship curtain-raiser, which finished 1-1.

A source told Sky Sports News that referee Andrew Kitchen, the EFL and police were all aware of Taylor's claims following the game.

Tempers flared after Ipswich were awarded a controversial stoppage-time penalty. Striker George Hirst converted it and the Ipswich players celebrated in front of a stand filled with Birmingham supporters.

Both sets of players clashed, with one melee spilling off the pitch towards a section of the crowd.

Footage shows a fan hurdling a fence and running towards the scene with security and stewards having to intervene and wrestle him to the ground.

Taylor was at the centre of the dispute attempting to protect team-mate Conor Chaplin.

Chaplin was booked for kicking the ball into the stand behind the goal following Hirst's equaliser.

Sky Sports News has contacted Birmingham City, the Football Association, EFL and West Midlands Police for comment.

McKenna on altercation after Hirst equaliser

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Davies and Kieran McKenna share their thoughts on the late penalty drama and player aggro at St Andrew's during Birmingham's 1-1 draw with Ipswich

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was asked about the altercation between the Birmingham fan and his players after Hirst's equaliser. "It'll be seen and reported and let's see what happens," he said.

"I think there might have been an incident with the crowd and one of the players, that wasn't ideal. In terms of the players on the pitch [clashing], emotions run high at those moments and it's understandable."

