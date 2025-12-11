EFL on Sky this weekend: Will Tonda Eckert's Southampton march on? Can Stoke get back on track after recent dip in form ?
Huge live games, how to view free highlights, podcasts, fixtures, league tables and exclusive interviews; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet EFL action this weekend with Sky Sports
Friday 12 December 2025 23:07, UK
Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, podcasts, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.
What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?
Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Norwich vs Southampton. You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday from midday.
What's live on Saturday
- CH: Norwich vs Southampton, Oxford vs Preston, Stoke vs Swansea
- L1: AFC Wimbledon vs Mansfield, Huddersfield vs Wigan
- L2: Bristol Rovers vs Swindon, Salford vs Colchester
Your team will be live on Sky Sports or Sky Sports+ at least 20 times this season! Guide to new channel on Sky TV, NOW TV and Sky Sports app
- Got Sky? Watch your EFL team on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Stream your EFL team with no contract 📺
- Give Sky Sports EFL a follow on WhatsApp ⚠️
There has been an upturn in terms of performances since Philippe Clement took charge of Norwich City, but they are still in a very difficult position, as they find themselves five points adrift of safety heading into the weekend.
Up next, as well, is arguably the best team in the Championship right now. Southampton are flying under Tonda Eckert, winning games and scoring freely since he took over from Will Still.
Sky Sports' David Prutton:
"Norwich have made a change but it is fits and starts in terms of improvement. It is a hell of a job that Philippe Clement has on his hands, and there is real work still to do.
"Southampton have found their scoring boots under Tonda Eckert. The players who were at a certain level earlier in the season have now upped that, as we presumed they would because they have a very good squad, if not one of the best in the division.
"I am going for a Southampton win 2-0."
Sky Sports brings you the Essential EFL podcast, featuring all the best content from the Championship, League One and League Two. Make sure you don't miss an episode...
- TABLES: Championship | League One | League Two
- FIXTURES: Championship | League One | League Two
- HIGHLIGHTS: CH highlights | L1 highlights | L2 highlights
Elsewhere in the Championship, Oxford - hovering two points and a place above the bottom three - welcome fifth-placed Preston to the Kassam Stadium.
While a Stoke side that dropped out of the top six in midweek host Swansea, who have won back-to-back games under new boss Vitor Matos.