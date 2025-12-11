EFL on Sky this weekend: Will Tonda Eckert's Southampton march on? Can Stoke get back on track after recent dip in form ?

Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, podcasts, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?

Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Norwich vs Southampton. You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday from midday.

What's live on Saturday CH: Norwich vs Southampton, Oxford vs Preston, Stoke vs Swansea

L1: AFC Wimbledon vs Mansfield, Huddersfield vs Wigan

L2: Bristol Rovers vs Swindon, Salford vs Colchester

There has been an upturn in terms of performances since Philippe Clement took charge of Norwich City, but they are still in a very difficult position, as they find themselves five points adrift of safety heading into the weekend.

Up next, as well, is arguably the best team in the Championship right now. Southampton are flying under Tonda Eckert, winning games and scoring freely since he took over from Will Still.

Sky Sports' David Prutton:

"Norwich have made a change but it is fits and starts in terms of improvement. It is a hell of a job that Philippe Clement has on his hands, and there is real work still to do.

"Southampton have found their scoring boots under Tonda Eckert. The players who were at a certain level earlier in the season have now upped that, as we presumed they would because they have a very good squad, if not one of the best in the division.

"I am going for a Southampton win 2-0."

Elsewhere in the Championship, Oxford - hovering two points and a place above the bottom three - welcome fifth-placed Preston to the Kassam Stadium.

While a Stoke side that dropped out of the top six in midweek host Swansea, who have won back-to-back games under new boss Vitor Matos.