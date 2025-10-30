EFL weekend guide - Can unstoppable Coventry continue run? Will Leicester bounce back?

Lampard's all-conquering Coventry head to Wrexham

Wrexham vs Coventry (Fri 8pm), live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

Six wins on the bounce now for Frank Lampard's Coventry City. They are the only unbeaten side left in England and look in unstoppable form right now.

Standing in their way are a Wrexham side who have just one home win all season, but are improving under Phil Parkinson. Can they stop the Sky Blues?

Gary Weaver on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"It's not just the scorelines. If you look at the underlying stats we like to talk about, they're top across the board. They're the best team in the Championship. Frank has shown he's willing to change things around tactically. He went to a back three against Portsmouth to counter their physicality, and he might try the same against Wrexham.

"Brandon Thomas-Asante has seven goals in his last seven games. It's remarkable to think he was almost out the door last January, with Blackburn close to signing him earlier this year. But Frank, as I say, keeps adapting his approach. The big thing for me, as we've mentioned before, is the continuity from last season.

"They were excellent in the second half of the campaign, strong in the play-offs, and unlucky to lose against Sunderland. After making just three or four summer signings, they've not only carried that momentum forward, they've actually improved.

"I know Frank Lampard is trying to play it down, saying it's the Championship and anything can happen, but right now they are head and shoulders above the rest of the league."

Leicester are three without a win now and they have slipped out of the top six. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways against a Blackburn side that climbed out of the bottom three last weekend with a comeback victory over Southampton.

Gary Weaver on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"You would have thought the win against Swansea, when they played so well, would have been the launch pad. But even in the Championship, it has been a strange season so far for the relegated clubs. Leicester are currently the highest-placed of them, yet they have only one win in eight.

"As for Blackburn, it has been a turbulent season. Last week's match against Southampton turned toxic, with chants directed at both the owners and manager Valerien Ismael. Ewood Park feels like a tense place right now. But they are away, and if you are Blackburn, you would try to exploit Leicester's fragility on Saturday and go after them from the start."

Norwich have lost five on the bounce now and have dropped into the relegation zone. The pressure is building on Liam Manning ahead of the visit of Hull City, who started the weekend outside of the play-off places on goal difference alone.

West Brom suffered back-to-back defeats last week and will be hoping to get motoring against against a Sheffield Wednesday side cut adrift at the bottom. They were deducted 12 points last week after entering administration.