Leicester vs Birmingham, Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United & what's live on Sky Sports+ | EFL weekend guide

An early promotion tussle on Friday night?

Leicester vs Birmingham (Friday, 8pm)

The EFL weekend starts with a huge Championship tussle on Friday night as Leicester host Birmingham in what could well turn out to be promotion six-pointer.

Both sides have started well with Leicester picking up six points from three games so far, while Birmingham remain unbeaten with two wins and a draw.

David Prutton's prediction on Leicester vs Birmingham from the Essential EFL podcast...

"Birmingham have been a most welcome part of the Championship furniture again. They're bringing the noise and the atmosphere at St Andrew's, and they've put together a very decent squad. Leicester got the job done against Charlton, which I thought was a tough game for them, but they've got undeniable stardust sprinkled across their team. It's a cracking Midlands derby to get the weekend up and running.

"There's that element of the unknown with regards to who's in and who's out for Leicester, but once that window shuts, they'll have some wonderful players to focus on. They've still got some real experience in the squad and mixing that with the youth they've got is a really good blend. It's just about calming things down a bit."

"I'm going for a 2-2 draw."

There is also League Two action on Sky Sports+ on Friday night, as Salford City host Cheltenham Town in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Jakub Stolarczyk tells Sky Sports about watching Artur Boruc growing up, training with Kasper Schmeichel and becoming Leicester's No 1 goalkeeper.

"I remember watching him play for Poland and practising his famous spread save in my living room," Stolarczyk said.

"He had a fantastic career and for me, as a kid, he was a huge idol. Even as I got older and watched goalkeepers like Lukasz Fabianski and Jerzy Dudek, Boruc was always the one who stuck with me."

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?

As always, Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United.

CH: Middlesbrough vs Sheff Utd , QPR vs Charlton , Stoke vs West Brom

, , L1: Cardiff vs Plymouth, Doncaster vs Rotherham

L2: Barrow vs Fleetwood, Crewe vs Swindon

Contrasting Boro and Blades meet at the Riverside

Middlesbrough vs Sheff Utd

Two sides with incredibly contrasting fortunes to start the season meet at the Riverside. Middlesbrough have won three from three under Rob Edwards while Sheffield United are yet to pick up a point under Ruben Selles and sit right at the bottom of the Championship table. It is a huge game for the Blades boss heading into the international break.

David Prutton's prediction on Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United from the Essential EFL podcast...

"It's a really good start for Middlesbrough, as you'd expect under a manager who knows the Championship. Rob Edwards had an emotional end at Luton, but he's come back refreshed. They're ambitious, and after just missing out on the playoffs last season, that has to be the baseline again. Rob's done a great job so far, but he knows it's early days.

"For Sheffield United, the results have been poor. Following Chris Wilder was always going to be tough. Ruben Sellés still has a lot to prove, but he'll be working hard during the international break to fix what's going wrong.

"I think Middlesbrough will win 2-0."

Elsewhere in the Championship...

QPR vs Charlton, Stoke vs West Brom

Speaking of poor starts... Queens Park Rangers have just a point so far and were humbled 7-1 at Coventry last weekend. They will be desperate to bounce back under Julien Stephan as they host a Charlton Athletic side that lost their first game of the season last weekend. Although it took an Abdul Fatawu wondergoal for Leicester City for that to happen.

Heading into the weekend Stoke City are top of the league. Mark Robins has enjoyed a dream start with three straight wins, the latest a 2-1 victory at Southampton with 10 players. West Bromwich Albion have picked up seven points so far, but were held 1-1 by Portsmouth last weekend as manager Ryan Mason was sent off. He'll be in the stands for the trip to the bet365 Stadium.

League One & Two

L1: Cardiff vs Plymouth, Doncaster vs Rotherham

L2: Barrow vs Fleetwood, Crewe vs Swindon

Cardiff City have enjoyed a wonderful start to life under Brian Barry-Murphy as they sit top of the League One table with 13 points from their first five games. It has been more of a challenge for fellow relegated club Plymouth Argyle, but Tom Cleverley did pick up his first points of the season last time out as they beat Blackpool 1-0.

Doncaster Rovers have enjoyed a stellar return to League One with 10 points so far, while Rotherham United have just one win under their belts ahead of their trip to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Barrow have enjoyed a solid start with six points, and they host a Fleetwood Town two points above them in the table. Crewe Alexandra sit top of League Two heading into the weekend, but they were beaten for the first time this season at Gillingham last weekend. They host a Swindon Town looking to build on a strong start with nine points to their name so far.

