EFL on Sky this Christmas: EVERY Championship, League One and League Two game LIVE on Boxing Day
Every Sky Bet EFL Championship, League One and League Two match is LIVE on Boxing Day. Here is everything you need to know to watch and follow the EFL on Sky Sports over Christmas and the festive season.
Tuesday 23 December 2025 15:31, UK
Every EFL game LIVE on Boxing Day!
Sky Sports+ brings you 36 live EFL games on Boxing Day!
The action gets under way live as Birmingham City take on Derby County in a 12.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football.
Millwall vs Ipswich then kicks off at 1pm on Sky Sports+, before 33 more live games in the Championship, League One and League Two at 3pm.
Your Boxing Day teatime treat then sees Wrexham face Sheffield United in a 5.30pm kick-off, also live on Sky Sports Football.
You can also keep up with all the action on Soccer Special on Sky Sports News from midday, to see all the key goals as they go in.
Friday December 26 - Boxing Day (all 3pm kick-off unless stated)
Championship
- Birmingham vs Derby, 12.30pm
- Millwall vs Ipswich, 1pm
- Coventry vs Swansea
- Leicester vs Watford
- Middlesbrough vs Blackburn
- Norwich vs Charlton
- Oxford vs Southampton
- Portsmouth vs QPR
- Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull
- Stoke vs Preston
- West Brom vs Bristol City
- Wrexham vs Sheffield United, 5.30pm
League One
- AFC Wimbledon vs Stevenage
- Barnsley vs Mansfield
- Blackpool vs Doncaster
- Bolton vs Rotherham
- Bradford vs Wigan
- Burton vs Northampton
- Cardiff vs Exeter
- Huddersfield vs Port Vale
- Luton vs Wycombe
- Peterborough vs Leyton Orient
- Plymouth vs Reading
- Stockport vs Lincoln
League Two
- Accrington vs Barrow
- Bristol Rovers vs Bromley
- Cheltenham vs Shrewsbury
- Chesterfield vs Notts County
- Crawley vs Colchester
- Gillingham vs Cambridge
- Grimsby vs Oldham
- MK Dons vs Swindon
- Newport vs Barnet
- Salford vs Harrogate
- Tranmere vs Fleetwood
- Walsall vs Crewe
More to follow on December 29!
The action doesn't stop there. On Monday January 29 there is another full round of games. A double header of Championship action sees Coventry face Ipswich in a 6pm kick-off, before Birmingham meet Southampton at 8.15pm.
There are also games live on Sky Sports+, while again you can keep across all the goals on Soccer Special on Sky Sports News.
Monday December 29 (all 7.45pm kick-off unless stated)
Championship
- Coventry vs Ipswich, 6pm
- Leicester vs Derby
- Birmingham vs Southampton, 8.15pm
League One
- Bradford vs Port Vale
- Plymouth vs Wycombe
League Two
- Grimsby vs Shrewsbury
- Tranmere vs Barrow
Every game LIVE on New Year's Day!
Once again, the ENTIRE round of EFL games will be live on Sky Sports+ on New Year's Day.
Blackburn vs Wrexham kicks off 2026 in style in a 12.30pm kick-off, before 34 more live games from the Championship, League One and League Two at 3pm. You will be able to follow all the goals as they go in on Soccer Special on Sky Sports News.
We finish at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United take on Leicester City in a 5.30pm kick-off.
Thursday January 1 - New Year's Day (all 3pm kick-off unless stated)
Championship
- Blackburn vs Wrexham, 12.30pm
- Bristol City vs Portsmouth
- Charlton vs Coventry
- Derby vs Middlesbrough
- Hull vs Stoke
- Ipswich vs Oxford
- Preston vs Sheff Wed
- QPR vs Norwich
- Southampton vs Millwall
- Swansea vs West Brom
- Watford vs Birmingham
- Sheff Utd vs Leicester, 5.30pm
League One
- Doncaster vs Bolton
- Exeter vs Luton
- Leyton Orient vs AFC Wimbledon
- Lincoln vs Huddersfield
- Mansfield vs Bradford
- Northampton vs Stockport
- Port Vale vs Blackpool
- Reading vs Burton
- Rotherham vs Peterborough
- Stevenage vs Plymouth
- Wigan vs Barnsley
- Wycombe vs Cardiff
League Two
- Barnet vs Crawley
- Barrow vs Salford
- Bromley vs Newport
- Cambridge vs Walsall
- Colchester vs MK Dons
- Crewe vs Cheltenham
- Fleetwood vs Grimsby
- Harrogate vs Tranmere
- Notts County vs Accrington
- Oldham vs Chesterfield
- Shrewsbury vs Bristol Rovers
- Swindon vs Gillingham