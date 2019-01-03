WATCH: The best of Hull City's Jarrod Bowen

6:49 After being linked with a move to the Premier League, we take a look at Jarrod Bowen's best bits from this season for Hull City. After being linked with a move to the Premier League, we take a look at Jarrod Bowen's best bits from this season for Hull City.

Jarrod Bowen has enjoyed another impressive season so far for Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The midfielder is the Tigers' top scorer and has attracted the attention of Premier League Tottenham following an exceptional run of form that has seen him score seven goals in his past seven games.

But how good is the 22-year-old? His recent form has certainly helped inspire a rise for Hull up the table. Nigel Adkins' side looked at the end of October as they may be fighting a relegation battle this season, but they have won eight of their last 12 games - including the last five on the spin - to rise to mid-table and just seven points off the play-offs.

Bowen is the top scorer for Hull this season, having netted 11 times in 26 appearances, he is also his side's chief creator of chances from open play (21) and has attempted more shots and shots on target than of his team-mates.

According to WhoScored.com's unique data set he was the top performing player in the Championship in December, making their Team of the Month, but boss Adkins warned any suitors last month that Bowen won't be prised away cheaply.

"We're not in a situation as a club where we say 'Oh damn, we've got to sell anyone for the hell of it.' That's not the situation, we're making that perfectly clear," said Adkins.

"If anyone does want to come and get a Jarrod Bowen, you're not going to get him on the cheap because the owner is selling the club. We're in a position where we don't need to.

"I'm sure we're going to get bids. We're going to talk about Jarrod Bowen every window that he's at this football club. We want him to do well because he's contributing to the team. He's grafting, he's working hard, he's looking to learn all the time."

The fact remains that if Hull want to continue their rise up the table they will have to hold on to their key asset.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Bowen's best moments of the season so far.