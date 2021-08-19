David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Bristol City vs Swansea, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a big win for Bristol City in midweek. To get a few goals and then to show the resilience to hold on for all three points at Reading will have done them the world of good.

Swansea suffered a tough defeat at home to Stoke City, and it's two defeats from three under this developing Russell Martin side. I think it could be another one on Friday night.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Barnsley, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a performance from QPR at Middlesbrough. To go behind, level, get a man sent off and then go on to win the game was a remarkable show of resilience. They look in great shape in the early part of this season.

Barnsley are finding their feet under Markus Schopp. They were beaten for the first time in midweek but they've still had a solid enough start. But I do think at this point QPR could have too much for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

A big win for Derby in midweek as they edged past Hull City, with all the experience of Phil Jagielka at the back helping them over the line. Wayne Rooney is having to do what he can in the market, but it was a great response from what happened at Peterborough in the game before.

Middlesbrough stumbled to defeat at home to QPR. Once they got level against 10 men you simply have to go on and win those types of games. Neil Warnock was seething, but has all the experience in the world and will put it behind him before Saturday. That being said, I think I'll back a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Fulham vs Hull, Saturday 3pm

It's been a good week for Fulham. A massive win at the weekend, and then a good win at Millwall in midweek that probably ended up being closer than it should have been. They won't struggle to score goals in this league.

Hull started the season with such a positive result, but back-to-back defeats has seen that optimism ebb away a little. This is not a good place to go to try and get back on the horse. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Peterborough, Saturday 3pm

It's all doom and gloom at Preston. Three defeats on the spin, seven conceded in that time. They need to find a point from somewhere quickly.

Peterborough have had a topsy-turvy week. They got that dramatic late win at Derby, then threw away what looked a certain win against Cardiff. Darren Ferguson will feel this is another chance to get three points, and I reckon they'll do just that.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

Are Stoke real contenders this season? If they can maintain the level of their performance against Swansea in midweek then they could be there or thereabouts.

It's not been a good start for Nottingham Forest. Three 2-1 defeats on the bounce to start the season, and the locals already looked a bit restless as they fell to Blackburn in midweek. All the signs point to a Stoke win at this point.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Blackburn vs West Brom: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Blackpool: 3-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Millwall: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Reading: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Birmingham: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Huddersfield: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)