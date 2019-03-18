Birmingham City and Aston Villa fined by FA after Second City derby

Birmingham and Aston Villa players confronted each other in the fifth minute of the match earlier this month

Birmingham City and Aston Villa have each been fined £5,000 following their Sky Bet Championship fixture on March 10.

Both clubs accepted a charge and the standard penalty for failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the fifth minute of the game.

The confrontation between players followed a foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld on Jack Grealish.

Maikel Kieftenbeld's tackle on Jack Grealish sparked a confrontation

Villa midfielder Grealish was later assaulted by a Birmingham City supporter minutes after the incident.

0:33 A man invaded the pitch and attacked Villa captain Grealish during the match A man invaded the pitch and attacked Villa captain Grealish during the match

Paul Mitchell, 27, of Rubery was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison for the attack and ordered to pay £350 in costs, including £100 in compensation to Grealish.

He has also been given a 10-year football banning order from all stadiums.

Grealish went on to score the winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Villa.