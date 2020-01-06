Birmingham City charged with EFL financial regulations breach

Birmingham City have been charged with a breach of EFL regulations and could face a points deduction for the second time in as many years.

City were docked nine points by the EFL in March and had a business plan imposed upon them by the league.

The Sky Bet Championship side have now been found to have failed to adhere to the plan introduced in 2018 due to the club's poor financial state.

"The club confirms that it has been charged with a breach of EFL Regulations in relation to a business plan imposed upon us in the 2018/19 season," read a statement from Birmingham.

"The club denies the charge and we await the outcome of ongoing disciplinary proceedings.

"We shall be making no further comment at this time."

The original EFL statement in 2018 determined that the club had recorded losses in excess of the permitted amount between 2015/16 and 2017/18 and included a restriction on new signings.

Pep Clotet's side are 18th in the table, six points above the relegation zone, but have lost five of their last six league matches.