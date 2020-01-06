Police investigate alleged racist abuse on social media following Birmingham-Blackburn tie

West Midlands police are investigating allegations of racial abuse on social media that followed Birmingham's FA Cup third-round victory over Blackburn on Saturday.

Birmingham scored a late winner to secure a 2-1 win over their Championship rivals at St Andrew's.

On Monday police confirmed they were looking into complaints over alleged racial abuse on social media.

A police statement said: "The force is aware of allegations on social media and further enquiries will be carried out".

A series of incidents of racial abuse - both in stadiums and on social media - have occurred this season, with pressure growing on the game's authorities to take stronger action against the culprits.

