Birmingham City hold advanced talks with Aitor Karanka

Birmingham City are in advanced talks with former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka about taking the top job at St Andrews.

The Spaniard has been out of work since leaving Forest 18 months ago.

Former Birmingham manager Pep Clotet - who was due to resign at the end of the season - left the club on July 8 after the 3-1 defeat to Swansea.

Birmingham didn't win a single game since football restarted after the suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak and survived relegation by two points.

Karanka worked under current Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho when he was in charge of Real Madrid and his first managerial job in England was at Middlesbrough, with whom he oversaw promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Robbie Fowler, who recently left Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar, has also confirmed he has applied for the vacant job at St Andrews.