Robbie Fowler confirms interest in vacant Birmingham City and Bristol City head coach roles

Robbie Fowler left Brisbane Roar last month

Robbie Fowler has revealed that he has applied for the vacant head coach roles at Birmingham City and Bristol City.

Both Championship clubs parted ways with their managers before the end of the season. The Blues are searching for Pep Clotet's replacement after he lasted less than a season in charge at St Andrew's.

Bristol City sacked Lee Johnson, who was the longest-serving Championship manager at the time, earlier this month.

The former Liverpool striker, who recently left Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar, has confirmed his interest in taking up his first managerial job in England.

Fowler told Dubai Eye 103.8: "The CV has gone in but I'm not sure what route these clubs are going. Conversations can be had but, as of now, I've had nothing. It's just a case of wait and see.

"I'm on the lookout for something else. All the good work that I've done, I want to continue that so fingers crossed a position will open up pretty soon and I can get back out on this pitch. I believe I bring out the best in any team that I'm at."

Fowler helped guide the Australian club to fourth

Fowler, the sixth highest goalscorer in Liverpool's history, left Australia following the coronavirus pandemic to be closer to with his family, alongside his assistant coach, former Everton midfielder Tony Grant.

The pair helped guide Brisbane into fourth place in the 11-team A-League table, with 10 wins from 22 games, when the league was suspended. They had finished the previous season second from bottom.

Former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanke is the favourite for the Birmingham role, while Chris Hughton is considered a strong candidate for the Bristol City job.