Chris Hughton wants the Bristol City job after 14 months out of management

Chris Hughton is interested in becoming the Bristol City manager.

The ex-Newcastle and Brighton boss is the favourite to succeed Lee Johnson, who was sacked on Saturday.

Hughton is said to be excited by the prospect of taking over at Ashton Gate, believing that - with the right backing - the squad has the potential to win promotion to the Premier League.

The ex-Tottenham player and coach took both Newcastle and Brighton into the top flight.

Hughton has spent the last 14 months waiting for the right opportunity to return to football, having turned down five job offers from clubs in the Championship in that time.

Mick McCarthy, who left his role as manager of Republic of Ireland last week, is also on Bristol City's shortlist

McCarthy's previous club job was Ipswich Town, who he stewarded for six years and took to the 2014 play-offs.

Dean Holden is currently in temporary charge of the Robins, whose play-off hunt has ebbed away since the restart, and they are currently 12th in the league.