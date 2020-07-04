Lee Johnson sacked by Bristol City after Cardiff home defeat

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has been sacked after a run of poor form that culminated with Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Cardiff City.

Assistant Head Coach Dean Holden will take over immediately in a caretaker capacity as the Robins look to appoint a successor.

City chief executive Mark Ashton said: "We recognise the huge amount of work that Lee has put in over the last four-and-a-half years to move this club forward and we thank him for all his efforts.

"There have been some special moments over those years and Lee has played a significant part in them.

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Cardiff City Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Cardiff City

"However, success in football is ultimately judged by results and league position and the board believes that a change of management is needed now for Bristol City."

Saturday's defeat at Ashton Gate was the fourth consecutive match they had lost since the Sky Bet Championship resumed following its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the club not having won in their last nine games.

That poor run of results has seen them drop out of the play-off places and down to 12th position, nine points behind Cardiff in the final play-off spot.

Johnson joined the Robins from Barnsley in February 2016 and kept them in the Championship in the 2016/17 season.

He subsequently led them to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in the following campaign, knocking out Manchester United on their way to the last four before Manchester City ended their dreams of securing silverware.

Johnson only signed a new four-year contract at Ashton Gate in May 2019 but City have now decided the time is right for a change of management.