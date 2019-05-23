Lee Johnson signs new Bristol City contract

Lee Johnson's Bristol City finished eighth in the Championship last season

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson has signed a new four-year contract, extending his stay at Ashton Gate until 2023.

The former City midfielder has recorded season-on-season improvement for the Robins since taking charge in 2016, finishing 17th, 11th and then eighth in 2018/19.

Johnson's side missed out on the Championship play-off places after defeats to Aston Villa, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday during April; but eighth constituted City's best league finish since the 2007/08 campaign when the Robins reached the play-off final.

The 37 year-old has overseen 173 matches as City boss, making him currently the tenth longest serving manager in English football after three years and 105 days in the job.

Johnson said: "I'm delighted to have signed a new deal at Bristol City. I'm really looking forward to continuing the journey in our mission for success.

"I'd like to thank the Lansdown family, the board of directors, Mark Ashton, players and staff, as well as the fans for supporting me so much up to this point, and we now drive on - come on you reds!"

Lee Johnson was signed from Hearts in 2006 by his father Gary and went onto play 155 times for Bristol City, scoring 11 goals, helping them seal their return to the second tier in 2007 after a seven-season absence.

Now, the City head coach is eager to reach the top flight of English football, which is an ambition echoed by the Championship club's CEO.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton said: "He follows the same vision as the club, which is vital, and we will continue to work together to deliver our ultimate goal of promotion to the Premier League.

"I'm thrilled Lee has committed his future to the club, the positive impact he's already had is clear to see.

"I've worked with him for more than three years now and on a daily basis, I witness first hand his attitude, passion and professionalism towards the football club which is fantastic to see."