Aitor Karanka appointed Birmingham City head coach

Aitor Karanka has been appointed the new head coach at Birmingham City, signing a three-year contract.

The former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss becomes Birmingham's sixth permanent manager in just three-and-a-half years.

Karanka told the club's website: "I'm delighted to be joining a club with the history and fan base that Birmingham City has.

Birmingham have sold Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund

"I share the excitement and determination of everyone here to start working together on all the challenges that lie ahead.

"I want to thank the board for their willingness and the strong interest they showed in making me the head coach of this project."

🥁 The news you've all been waiting for...



Blues are delighted to announce that @Karanka has been appointed as our Head Coach. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 31, 2020

The club's CEO Dong Ren said: "I would like to give Aitor a very warm welcome to Birmingham City Football Club.

"We have followed his career for a number of years and throughout that time he has always been of prime consideration for the Head Coach position.

"So we are delighted that Aitor has now joined us and we look forward to working with him for the coming season ahead and future."

Pep Clotet parted company with the Blues in early July

The former Real Madrid assistant replaces Pep Clotet, who left St Andrew's earlier this month.

Karanka has been out of work since leaving Forest in January 2019, having previously guided Middlesbrough to the Premier League in 2016.

Birmingham survived in the Sky Bet Championship by just two points after failing to win any of their final 14 games.

And Karanka faces a rebuild after Jude Bellingham was sold to Borussia Dortmund, while loanees Scott Hogan and Jake Clarke-Salter returned to Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.