Lee Bowyer: Birmingham City appoint former Charlton boss as replacement for Aitor Karanka

Lee Bowyer has become the new head coach of his former club Birmingham City after leaving Charlton to replace Aitor Karanka.

The Blues have made the move following their 3-0 home defeat to Bristol City, after which Sky Sports News reported Karanka was no longer their manager.

Birmingham confirmed on Tuesday evening that Karanka had "stepped down" from his role with the Championship club, shortly before announcing Bowyer's appointment.

LEE BOWYER! 🙌



We are delighted to announce the appointment of Lee Bowyer as our Head Coach. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 16, 2021

Bowyer announced his resignation as Charlton boss on Monday after three years in charge of the League One club, which included one season in the Championship after he led them to promotion.

The 44-year-old played for Birmingham for two years in the Premier League between 2009 and 2011, making almost 100 appearances for them in all competitions and scoring 12 goals.

Karanka leaves with the Blues embroiled in a relegation battle after a run of just three wins in 19 Sky Bet Championship matches, which has left the club 21st in the table.

