Birmingham City Women charged for playing suspended Ruesha Littlejohn against Reading

Birmingham City Women have been charged by the FA for playing Ruesha Littlejohn in their Women's Super League fixture against Reading on April 25 when she should have been serving a suspension.
The FA alleges that Birmingham Women "failed to ensure that a player registered with the club complied with an automatic suspension".
Littlejohn herself has been charged with the "failure to comply with an automatic suspension by participating in the fixture".
Birmingham Women say they "unequivocally support" Littlejohn over the matter and attribute the situation to "an administrative error".
Both Birmingham and Littlejohn have until May 4 to provide their respective responses.
Veatriki Sarri's injury-time free-kick snatched a vital point for Birmingham against derby rivals Aston Villa to boost their survival hopes in the WSL on Wednesday.
Ninth-placed Birmingham are three points clear of Bristol City in the relegation zone but could be in danger of dropping down into the Women's Championship if they are deducted points for their fielding of Littlejohn against Reading.