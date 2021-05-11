Birmingham City chief executive Xuandong Ren resigns with immediate effect

Birmingham City CEO Xuandong Ren has resigned from his position at the Championship club with immediate effect.

Ren, who joined the club's board in June 2017 following Hong Kong-based Trillion Trophy Asia's takeover in October 2016, has been the subject of growing opposition from Birmingham fans in recent weeks.

In a brief club statement, Birmingham City said: "The Board would like to place on record their sincere thanks for his service and contribution.

"The Club will be making no further comment at this time."

Birmingham notified the police about an "undoubtedly racist" banner, targeting Ren, that was displayed in Blackburn ahead of the club's final match of the Championship season on Saturday.

Lee Bowyer, who replaced Aitor Karanka in March, led Birmingham to an upturn in results following his appointment as manager as the club finished 18th.

In Bowyer's second game in charge, Birmingham fans organised a plane to fly over Vicarage Road with a banner which called for Ren to leave the club.

The club were deducted nine points by the English Football League in March 2019 for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.