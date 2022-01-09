Rebecca Welch is first woman referee to take charge of a men's FA Cup third-round tie

Rebecca Welch became the first woman referee to take charge of a men's FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday when she took charge of Plymouth's 1-0 win against Birmingham.

The League One club knocked out the Championship side thanks to substitute Ryan Law's extra-time winner. Lee Bowyer's side finished the game with 10 men after George Friend was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in the second half.

Welch is no stranger to making history as last year she became the first female referee to be appointed to an English Football League match earlier this year.

The 38-year-old has refereed men's matches in the National League plus elite women's games including the 2017 FA Cup final.

In April, she took charge of Harrogate's 2-0 Sky Bet League Two defeat at home to Port Vale and in the summer, she was appointed to the EFL's National Group list for the men's professional game.

Image: Welch speaks to Birmingham and Plymouth players during the FA Cup tie

Welch became a qualified referee in 2010 and continued her day job as an administrator in the NHS until two years' ago.

The official, who hails from Tyne and Wear, has also overseen games in the Women's Super League and the 2020 women's Community Shield.

In December 2020, she was added to UEFA's elite women's list, joining other female football officials to referee at international games, including Stephanie Frappart of France.

Amy Fearn was the first woman to referee a game in the main draw of the FA Cup when she oversaw Dover beating Corby in the first round in 2013.