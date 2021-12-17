WSL: Two London derbies and Man City vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports in January

Two London derbies, Arsenal's trip to Man City and Man Utd's trip to West Ham in the Women's Super League will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in January.

On January 7, WSL holders Chelsea will host Tottenham in a Friday night fixture, kicking off at 7pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, before West Ham's clash with Man Utd on the Sunday at 6.45pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

Tottenham then host West Ham the following Sunday, January 16, in another London derby, live on Sky Sports Football and Premier League at 6.45pm, while current leaders Arsenal go to Man City on Sunday January 23, also at 6.45pm on Sky Sports Football.

Arsenal are currently four points clear of Chelsea in the WSL with nine games gone, with Spurs in third place.

Sunday December 19: Arsenal vs Brighton - Sky Sports Football and Premier League, kick-off 6.45pm,

New games announced:

Friday January 7: Chelsea vs Tottenham - Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, kick-off 7pm

Sunday January 9: West Ham vs Man Utd - Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 6.45pm

Sunday January 16: Tottenham vs West Ham - Sky Sports Football and Premier League, kick-off 6.45pm

Sunday January 23: Man City vs Arsenal - Sky Sports Football, kick-off 6.45pm

