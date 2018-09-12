Sunderland terminate Papy Djilobodji's contract

Sunderland have terminated the contract of Papy Djilobodji

Sunderland have terminated the contract of defender Papy Djilobodji after he returned late from a period of leave and "comprehensively failed" a fitness test.

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan at French side Dijon, following a disappointing 2016-17 campaign as the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League.

He has not featured in League One this season and a club statement on Wednesday read: "Sunderland AFC has given notice under its contract with Papy Djilobodji."

The statement continued: "Djilobodji, who was under contract to SAFC until June 2020, indicated in June 2018 that he wished to leave the club.

"In order to facilitate that desire, the club entered into a written agreement with the player allowing him to spend the month of July on voluntary unpaid leave.

Djilobodji made only 22 appearances for Sunderland after joining from Chelsea

"When that period came to an end, the player was expected either to leave for a new club - having reached a deal satisfactory to himself and SAFC - or to return in shape to play professional football.

"Instead, he returned to Sunderland over a month later, in the first week of September, ignoring written requests for his return. On his return, he was subjected to the same fitness test that his fellow professionals had undertaken on their return. He comprehensively failed that test.

"As a result, Sunderland AFC can confirm that it has accepted Papy Djilobodji's repudiatory breaches of contract and notice of the same has been provided to the player."