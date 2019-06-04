US investor Mark Campbell set to become Sunderland's new majority shareholder

American businessman Mark Campbell is set to invest in Sunderland

American businessman Mark Campbell is set to become the new majority shareholder of Sunderland, with Stewart Donald close to selling most of his controlling stake.

Sky Sports News understands Campbell will acquire at least 54 per cent from current owner Donald and 10 per cent from Uruguayan investor Juan Sartori.

It will leave Donald with 20 per cent, Sartori with 10 per cent and executive director Charlie Methven retaining his six per cent share.

Sky Sports News have been told Donald could be left with as much as 25 per cent, although it is unclear where the additional five per cent will come from.

Nevertheless, Campbell will become the majority shareholder and is expected to take the title of chairman.

Stewart Donald bought Sunderland last year and will sell the club for a profit

Donald only bought Sunderland just over a year ago at a cost of £37m, but is set to sell the club at a profit.

It is understood Campbell will bring in former Celtic talent spotter John Park as director of football to work above manager Jack Ross next season.

Park is credited with unearthing Champions League final stars Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama from little-known clubs Groningen and Germinal Beerschot respectively.

Former Celtic talent spotter John Park is set to work with Sunderland manager Jack Ross (pictured)

He is highly thought of in Scotland, and Neil Lennon had been keen to bring him back to Celtic with him.

Ross met with Park earlier this year, with Donald having admitted he has been in talks with Campbell for months.

Stockbroker Campbell, who attended the League One play-off final alongside Donald, has also been in talks with Scottish club Falkirk over investment in the relegated League Two club.

Sunderland were defeat in the League One play-off final by Charlton

It is understood Campbell's consortium will involve money from Singapore.

Sunderland insist they are still talking to other interested parties, and say Donald may yet remain at the helm with the EFL approval process still to be ratified.

Sky Sports News have been told Campbell has undertaken due diligence and is set to complete his takeover later this month.