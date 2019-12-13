Aiden McGeady told he has no Sunderland future by manager Phil Parkinson

Parkinson insists that McGeady will be allowed to leave the Stadium of Light in January

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has told Aiden McGeady to train on his own and that he has no future at the club.

The former Republic of Ireland winger will almost certainly leave in the January transfer window.

McGeady signed a two-year contract extension in the summer and is tied to the club until summer 2021.

Parkinson said: "It's not a decision I've taken lightly, I've given it a lot of thought. I've told Aiden and his agent he can leave in January."

When asked whether the decision was made due to his conduct on or off of the pitch, McGeady said: "A bit of both. I'm giving him the opportunity to get things sorted."

The midfielder, 33, has made 15 League One appearances for the Black Cats so far this term, scoring four times.

Sunderland, who lost to Charlton in the play-off final last season, are currently 11th in the third tier after seven wins, five draws and six defeats this season.