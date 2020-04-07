Sunderland place players and backroom staff on furlough leave

Sunderland have placed first-team players, contracted academy players and backroom staff on furlough leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The League One club, who have confirmed they will use the government scheme which contributes to 80 per cent of an employee's wages up to £2,500 per month, will ensure players and backroom staff will be paid in full.

Manager Phil Parkinson has not been put on furlough leave as he is continuing to work from home, as are a small number of other staff.

A club statement read: "At this moment in time, SAFC has no intention to ask any players or staff to take a wage reduction or deferral on their salary, and the club remains fully committed to ensuring all employees are paid in full.

"A small number of staff, including manager Phil Parkinson, continue to work from home, and the club's priority remains the health and wellbeing of its players, staff, supporters and local community during this unprecedented period".

Sunderland are the second club from England's third division to furlough staff after Portsmouth.

At Championship club Preston, players and staff who are able to work from home are being paid in full but a very small number of staff who are not able to work from home have been furloughed.

League Two leaders Crewe Alexandra have announced they have made the decision to furlough their players and staff.