Roy Keane no longer in running for Sunderland job after parties fail to come to agreement

Roy Keane is no longer in the running for the vacant Sunderland manager's job, after the two parties could not come to an agreement.

The League One club were extremely interested in Keane returning to the club after sacking Lee Johnson following a 6-0 loss at Bolton.

Keane was in charge at Sunderland from 2006 to 2008, the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder's first managerial role.

He guided the club to promotion as Championship title-winners in his first season in the job, and then a 15th-placed Premier League finish in the following campaign before resigning in December 2008.

Keane has been out of management since being sacked by Ipswich Town in 2011 but has subsequently had coaching stints with Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, and worked as a television pundit.

Sunderland are fourth in League One, two points off the automatic promotion places, but having played four games more than second-place Wigan.

Mike Dodds is in temporary charge, with Sunderland losing their last three League One games.