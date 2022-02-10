Sunderland: Alex Neil in advanced talks to become League One side's boss after Roy Keane turns down job

Former Norwich boss Alex Neil is in advanced talks to become the new Sunderland manager after Roy Keane turned down the opportunity to return to the Stadium of Light.

The League One club have switched their attentions to the Scotsman after talks between Keane and the Black Cats broke down in the last 24 hours, leading to the Irishman turning the job down.

Sunderland were extremely interested in Keane returning to the club after sacking Lee Johnson following a 6-0 loss at Bolton.

But the club are now closing in on Neil, who was sacked as Preston boss last March.

The 40-year-old has promotion experience, having guided Norwich to the Premier League in 2015. Before Norwich, he had spent two years at Scottish side Hamilton Academical.

Sunderland want a manager in place before Saturday's match at AFC Wimbledon.

The club's first-choice target Keane was in charge at Sunderland from 2006 to 2008, the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder's first managerial role.

He guided the club to promotion as Championship title-winners in his first season in the job, and then a 15th-placed Premier League finish in the following campaign before resigning in December 2008.

Keane has been out of management since being sacked by Ipswich Town in 2011 but has subsequently had coaching stints with Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, and worked as a television pundit.

Sunderland are fourth in League One, two points off the automatic promotion places, but having played four games more than second-place Wigan.

Mike Dodds is in temporary charge, with Sunderland losing their last three League One games.