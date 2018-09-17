Derby boss Frank Lampard accepts improper conduct charge by FA

0:39 Derby boss Frank Lampard admits to being 'emotional' after seeing red against Rotherham, but will accept his fine for improper conduct and 'move on' Derby boss Frank Lampard admits to being 'emotional' after seeing red against Rotherham, but will accept his fine for improper conduct and 'move on'

Frank Lampard has accepted a charge of improper conduct by the FA following his red card in Derby County’s 1-0 defeat to Rotherham on Saturday.

Both Lampard and Tom Lawrence were sent off as the Rams' three-game winning run came to an end at New York Stadium.

Lawrence was dismissed for a bad foul on Richard Towell in the 58th minute and five minutes later the Millers made the numerical advantage count when Ryan Manning converted from the penalty spot after Kyle Vassell was adjudged to have been fouled.

Lampard then saw red in the 77th minute when he left his technical area to complain about a decision.

"I've accepted it, it was the right thing to do," Lampard said. "It's a new rule this year, yellow and red cards. My issue with it was that other managers and assistants are leaving areas all the time to talk to fourth officials and shout to the referee or linesman, and it's not being dealt with.

"It's new, consistency is a problem but that's not my argument to fight, that's for the FA to sort out and make the right decisions.

"The referee was very quick to get the red card out, make of that what you will.

"I saw their manager and assistant out of their technical area. I saw a manager celebrating on the pitch with his players on the weekend, with actually I like. We've got to be careful to take away too much emotion.

"If there's language or physical contact it's an obvious thing, but I thought a slap on the wrist and 'Get back in your area' would have been sufficient.

"I'm emotional watching the game, every decision went against us. But it's done, I'll accept the fine and move on."

FA procedures are such that, for a manager red card, unless there are previous offences or aggravating circumstances, the standard punishment is a personal fine.

If a manager picks up four "level one" offences in a season, they will be given an automatic one-match touchline ban.

If an individual offence is more serious, it will be dealt with by the FA as per any player offence, and it is within the FA's discretion to hand out a more serious sanction.