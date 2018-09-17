Championship Power Rankings: Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan top

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has topped the Championship Power Rankings this week.

The Scotland international scored a late equaliser from a free-kick in a 2-2 draw with Stoke on Saturday and has now taken 630 touches this season - more than any other player in the division.

Bolton's Josh Magennis secured runner-up spot in the form chart after netting his fourth goal of the season during a 2-1 defeat to QPR.

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood climbed into the No 4 spot, despite his side losing 1-0 at Bristol City - having recorded more touches (119), passes (103), crosses (five) and key passes (three) than any other player.

Meanwhile, Bristol duo Josh Brownhill and Andreas Weimann retained top-10 positions after the win at Ashton Gate, which saw the Robins leapfrog Middlesbrough into third spot in the league table.

Brentford forward Neal Maupay picked up where he left off after serving a three-match suspension, scoring twice during a 2-0 win against Wigan - extending his league tally to seven goals from just five starts.

Preston midfielder Callum Robinson tapped home a leveller against Reading, before the Royals netted an 81st-minute winner at Deepdale.

Ryan Manning fired 67 places up the chart after converting Rotherham's winner from the spot against Derby - with Rams boss Frank Lampard being sent to the stands - while Norwich's Moritz Leitner was also among the top performers.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance over the past five matchdays by awarding points to players for 34 different stats, with a greater weight placed on recent games.

