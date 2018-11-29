Bradley Johnson charged with violent conduct over Joe Allen incident

Bradley Johnson has been charged by the Football Association

Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association following an incident involving Stoke midfielder Joe Allen.

Johnson appeared to bite Allen during Saturday's 2-1 defeat at the bet365 Stadium, although the Wales international played down the incident after the match.

Stoke boss Gary Rowett insisted at full-time that they would not make any formal complaints against Johnson.

However, the Derby midfielder has been charged by the FA and now faces a potentially lengthy ban.

A statement released by the FA read: "Derby County's Bradley Johnson has been charged with violent conduct.

"It follows an incident with Stoke City's Joe Allen during yesterday's game [Wednesday 28 November 2018] which was not seen by the match officials but caught on camera.

"It is alleged that the standard punishment of three matches that would otherwise apply is clearly insufficient.

"Johnson has until 6pm on Friday 30 November 2018 to respond to the charge."

The incident will now be referred to a panel of three former elite match officials who will review the video footage independently.

For retrospective action to be taken the decision of the panel must be unanimous.