Derby County charged by FA for poor player conduct at Brentford

Derby have until Friday to respond to the charge

Derby County have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players after an incident in Saturday's game against Brentford.

After 48 minutes of Derby's 3-3 draw with the Bees at Griffin Park and with the score at 2-2, Ashley Cole was booked for diving, causing Derby's players to angrily surround referee John Brooks.

The FA said: "Derby County FC has been charged with failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"The club has until Friday (April 12) to provide a response."

The game at Griffin Park was marred by an incident of alleged racial abuse towards Derby's Duane Holmes, while sitting on the substitutes' bench.

A Brentford season ticket holder was arrested before being released on bail until an unspecified date in May.

A Brentford FC statement said: "The club utterly condemns discrimination of any kind. It is abhorrent and has no place in society and we are determined to drive it out of Griffin Park."