Derby County charged by FA for poor player conduct at Brentford
Last Updated: 10/04/19 1:08pm
Derby County have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players after an incident in Saturday's game against Brentford.
After 48 minutes of Derby's 3-3 draw with the Bees at Griffin Park and with the score at 2-2, Ashley Cole was booked for diving, causing Derby's players to angrily surround referee John Brooks.
The FA said: "Derby County FC has been charged with failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.
"The club has until Friday (April 12) to provide a response."
The game at Griffin Park was marred by an incident of alleged racial abuse towards Derby's Duane Holmes, while sitting on the substitutes' bench.
A Brentford season ticket holder was arrested before being released on bail until an unspecified date in May.
A Brentford FC statement said: "The club utterly condemns discrimination of any kind. It is abhorrent and has no place in society and we are determined to drive it out of Griffin Park."