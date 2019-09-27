Derby captain Richard Keogh 'feels responsible' for incident that led to knee injury, says Phillip Cocu

Derby manager Phillip Cocu says Richard Keogh feels responsible after an "alcohol-related incident" led to him being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Cocu has revealed how a rained-off game of footgolf escalated into a drinking session which has seen him lose a key player.

Plans on Tuesday had to be changed due to bad weather, so the squad went bowling instead, followed by a team meal.

Republic of Ireland defender Keogh was among those who continued drinking and Cocu admitted his captain is "extremely down" and "feels responsible" for the incident.

"The first idea was footgolf but the weather was really bad so we changed plans and went bowling," said Cocu.

"After that, there was a team dinner where the team sat together for some bonding. Most of the players left around 8pm and a small group stayed and continued at the bar.

"Due to an alcohol-related incident we've lost our captain for the rest of the season, so in the end it was bad news for the whole team.

He's extremely down, of course, because he realises what's going on for him personally and of course as a responsible player, as captain, to not be part of the team any more does something to you. Phillip Cocu on Richard Keogh

"It's bad news and a bad situation for everybody at the club."

Asked whether 33-year-old Keogh's injury could even be career-threatening, the Dutchman simply reiterated it is "a very serious injury".

Cocu added: "I've spoken to him. He was here [at the training ground] for a short moment and I spoke briefly to him because there's a lot going on.

"He's extremely down, of course, because he realises what's going on for him personally and of course as a responsible player, as captain, to not be part of the team any more does something to you.

"I think he feels responsible, yeah.

"The more senior players always have to step up and take responsibility and it's now had a huge effect on him personally. It's a lot to deal with for him."

Cocu also confirmed that midfielder Tom Huddlestone will take over the captaincy for the rest of the season.

"He is an experienced player and one of our other senior players, along with Richard Keogh and Curtis Davies," Cocu told Rams TV.

"With Richard out for the rest of the season, Tom will be the captain."