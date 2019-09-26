David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Stoke vs Nottingham Forest, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It feels like I have said this every week, probably because I have! But this really could be make or break for Nathan Jones. The defeat at Crawley on penalties in the Carabao Cup in midweek was another real blow for Stoke's season.

Nottingham Forest, despite their thrashing at Arsenal, are in pretty decent nick in the Championship and haven't lost since the opening day. They should have too much confidence and see off Stoke.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

QPR vs West Brom, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

QPR are flying at the minute. Four wins on the spin and they look like they have a good few players in Nahki Wells, Jordan Hugill and Ebere Eze, to name some, who will get them goals this season.

West Brom are the top scorers in the Championship and the impact of Grady Diangana off the bench against Huddersfield last week showed their strength in depth. They remain unbeaten and I fancy it to stay that way. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs Leeds, Saturday 3pm

The international break came at a bad time for Charlton. They were flying high but since then have lost two games on the spin, dropping from second to out of the top six.

Leeds won't know how they didn't beat Derby last week, but that is not the first time we have said that about one of their results since Marcelo Bielsa took over. I think Charlton could frustrate them as well.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Preston vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

Preston are flying high. It is five unbeaten now and they look like they have plenty of goals in their team and also look pretty tight at the back, which is obviously an excellent combination.

Bristol City are ticking along well under Lee Johnson this season, although a couple of draws lately has seen them drift out of the top six. Narrow home win for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

1:16 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Preston. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham and Preston.

Swansea vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Swansea are another side who have seen their results dip since the international break. They have failed to win their last two games or score in either, which will be a little bit of a concern to Steve Cooper.

Reading are a strange one. They have looked so good in some games this season and seem to have a decent squad, but they have lost three in a row now but I reckon they could arrest that slump with a draw on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Barnsley vs Brentford, Sunday 1.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Barnsley fans would have been hoping it would be different for them this time in the Championship, but it is looking like it will be another season of struggle. They have scored fewer goals than any side in the Championship and have notched just once in their last five games.

Brentford's results haven't been much better. They can't seem to score either, although they don't concede too many at the other end. I think this could end goalless.

Prutton predicts: 0-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Portsmouth vs Bolton, Saturday 3pm

Portsmouth are struggling. They have just six points from seven games this season and they were thumped by Southampton in midweek. In truth only the most optimistic Pompey fans would have expected to win that game, but a 4-0 reverse certainly won't have helped morale.

Bolton are slowly picking up points again, having drawn their last two. If they manage to get their first win of the season at Fratton Park then it will leave Kenny Jackett under real pressure. But I fancy a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Cheltenham vs Crewe, Saturday 3pm

Cheltenham are flying at the minute. They have won four on the bounce to fire themselves into third ahead of the weekend, and they have scored more goals than any other side in League Two.

Crewe, meanwhile, are just above them in the table and are in decent nick themselves. But Cheltenham are so good at home and I think they will win this and leapfrog them.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (28/1 with Sky Bet)

1:24 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crewe Alexandra and Salford City. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crewe Alexandra and Salford City.

Other Championship predictions (Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Fulham vs Wigan (Fri. 7.45pm): 2-0 (13/2)

Blackburn vs Luton: 1-0 (8/1)

Derby vs Birmingham: 1-2 (11/1)

Huddersfield vs Millwall: 1-0 (11/2)

Hull vs Cardiff: 2-1 (9/1)

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday: 0-2 (12/1)