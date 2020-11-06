Derby manager Phillip Cocu self-isolating after CEO Stephen Pearce tests positive for coronavirus

Derby chief executive officer Stephen Pearce tested positive on Thursday; Manager Phillip Cocu and executive chairman Mel Morris to self-isolate; Assistant manager Chris van der Weerden expected to lead Derby alongside first-team coaches Twan Scheepers and Liam Rosenior

Friday 6 November 2020 09:38, UK

Phillip Cocu, Derby manager
Image: Derby manager Phillip Cocu will miss Saturday's match against Barnsley

Derby manager Phillip Cocu will not be in the dugout for his side's match against Barnsley on Saturday after the club's chief executive officer Stephen Pearce tested positive for coronavirus.

Derby released a statement confirming Pearce has Covid-19 and after meetings with chairman Mel Morris and Cocu earlier on Thursday, all three will now self-isolate.

"County can confirm that its chief executive officer, Stephen Pearce, has this evening (Thursday) tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test," said the statement.

"Pearce is currently asymptomatic and, in line with UK Government and club protocol, will now self-isolate.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and QPR

"As a result of individual meetings with executive chairman Mel Morris CBE and manager Phillip Cocu over the course of today, they must also take part in a period of self-isolation, for 14-days, under UK Government and club protocol.

"Derby's first-team coaching staff will oversee Saturday's Sky Bet Championship fixture at home to Barnsley in Cocu's mandatory absence."

Assistant manager Chris van der Weerden is expected to lead the Rams alongside first-team coaches Twan Scheepers and Liam Rosenior.

It continues a difficult time for Cocu and Derby, who have won only once in 11 games so far this season.

Whether Morris' inability to leave home will delay his attempts to complete the sale of the club, remains to be seen.

Negotiations with Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan are ongoing, with newspaper reports saying a deal is close.

