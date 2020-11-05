David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

The Prutton's Predictions show!

Listen to the all new Prutton's Predictions show! David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 11. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend.

Cardiff vs Bristol City, Friday 6pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a great win for Cardiff in midweek, and Harry Wilson is really getting up to speed which can only bode well for them.

Bristol City's win was curious in midweek as they had not won in five before that and were well beaten by Norwich in midweek. It showed great resolve and this feels like a score draw to me.

Prutton predicts: 2-2

Reading vs Stoke, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Is it surprising Reading lost at home to Preston? They are so good away from home, and it is still too early to worry about the Royals suffering a real dip.

Stoke will not be quite sure how they lost at Watford in midweek, and Michael O'Neill will be keen for his side to bounce back as quickly as possible. I think they will do just that.

Prutton predicts: 1-2

Birmingham vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm

Both of these sides need a reaction. Birmingham should have beaten Wycombe in midweek, especially after taking the lead, and will be so disappointed to have seen their mini run of wins come to an end.

Bournemouth suffered their first defeat of the season at Sheffield Wednesday, but they have the quality to bounce back here. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 0-1

Brentford vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

We often focus on Brentford's attacking talent and probably ignore at times how good they were defensively last season. There is no doubt they need to tighten up at the back.

Middlesbrough and goals do not really go hand in hand this season, but I would like to think there will be goals in this one. I will back Brentford to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1

Norwich vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

It's nicely set up this one. Norwich were excellent at Bristol City last Saturday and should have seen off Millwall in midweek.

Maybe Swansea are still operating a little under the radar but if they keep in that part of the table that will not last long. I feel like this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall, Saturday 3pm

What a great week for Sheffield Wednesday. A big win against Bournemouth and then to see their points deduction halved. They could be out of the bottom three by Saturday night if things go their way.

Are Millwall dark horses for the top six this season? They are going about their business well enough and will be glad to have Gary Rowett back in the dugout. That being said, I think the positivity shrouding Wednesday will fire them to victory.

Prutton predicts: 1-0

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off/Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Blackburn vs QPR: 1-1

Derby vs Barnsley: 1-1

Huddersfield vs Luton: 0-1

Nottingham Forest vs Wycombe: 2-1

Rotherham vs Preston: 0-2

Watford vs Coventry: 2-2