Derby County players to be tested on Monday as club aim to reopen training ground

Derby County's players will undergo a new round of coronavirus testing later on Monday as the club tries to ensure their training ground can open again as soon as possible.

The whole of Derby's first team were forced to isolate after the club shut Moor Farm seven days ago after a coronavirus outbreak.

Government guidelines dictate the players and staff should quarantine for 10 days and so Derby are planning to test the whole first team again in the hope the results will come back negative to coincide with the time when the isolation period comes to an end.

The club are waiting to see if there will be enough negative tests to allow the training ground to reopen and for the squad to train again on Thursday in preparation for Saturday's Championship game at home to Rotherham.

Derby, with interim manager Wayne Rooney and their entire first-team squad isolating, were forced to field a team made up from their youth sides in their 2-0 defeat to Non-League Chorley in the FA Cup third round at the weekend.

Derby takeover edges closer

Meanwhile, Derby officials are expressing increased confidence the takeover of the club by Sheikh Khaled and Derventio Holdings will be completed later this week.

Derby announced two months ago an agreement had been reached in principle, but legal details delayed the drawing up of final contracts.