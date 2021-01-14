Derby will sell some of Wayne Rooney's young players to help ease financial problems

Derby will look to sell a number of their most talented young players this month to help them deal with their financial problems.

While Derby have no plans to sell any of the senior players that interim manager Wayne Rooney considers an integral part of the first team, the club is looking to generate significant funds from its academy graduates to bring in some much-needed cash.

Sky Sports News has been told that - even though Derby's most senior players have not received a penny of their salaries since the end of November - club officials are confident those overdue wages will be paid in full in the next few days.

Despite the financial problems, the whole of Derby's first-team squad trained at Moor Farm on Thursday morning.

And Derby CEO Stephen Pearce has insisted there are no problems with the takeover of the club by Dubai-based Derventio Holdings - the financial issues are just a matter of unfortunate timing.

However, a further potential problem for Derby is that - in their current plight - they are unlikely to qualify for the rescue loans offered by the Premier League because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This could be a serious issue if there are any further delays in the money coming forward from Sheikh Khaled's consortium.

Any Championship club in financial difficulty this season is entitled to claim up to £8.3m in loans, which must be paid back by 2024. But the small print in the rules says that the EFL will deny any application from a club which is currently - or likely to - be in breach of the EFL rules.

Any club which fails to pay its players could be in breach of those regulations. While Derby await a resolution in the takeover saga, it's thought Morris is still funding the club to the tune of £7m a month.

The EFL will not comment on confidential financial or takeover issues at its member clubs, but has confirmed it's working with the PFA in trying to address the issues at Derby.

