Stoke suspend James McClean for alleged coronavirus breach

James McClean has been suspended by Stoke for an alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations, namely training in a private gym.

McClean will not be involved in Saturday's Championship game against Blackburn as the club await the outcome of an internal probe.

"Stoke City can confirm that James McClean has been suspended with immediate effect pending a disciplinary hearing into an alleged breach of COVID-19 regulations, namely training in a private gym," the club said in a statement.

"As a result of the suspension, McClean will not be available for selection for Saturday's game against Blackburn Rovers."

McClean has played 16 league games for Stoke this season, with Stoke in eighth place in the Championship table.