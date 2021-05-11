Derby County: EFL quiet on reports of points deduction for FFP rule breach

The EFL says it is unable to comment on reports that Derby County could start next season with a significant points deduction after being found guilty of breaking financial fair play rules.

Reports suggest the EFL has won its appeal to an independent disciplinary commission, finding Derby in breach of profit and sustainability regulations.

A points deduction and transfer embargo are expected to be the punishments.

Those sanctions could be imposed immediately - relegating Wayne Rooney's side from the Championship, despite a dramatic 3-3 draw on Saturday at home to Sheffield Wednesday, which looked to have kept them from the drop.

However, due to the timings of the findings by the commission, the more likely scenario is that the penalties will be imposed from the start of next season.

Wycombe Wanderers, who dropped into League One on Saturday, just a single point behind Derby, are expected to lead the calls for the sanctions to be imposed immediately.

Derby say they cannot comment on the charges first brought by the EFL last year, which relate to the sale of their stadium and the amortisation or valuation of players at the club.

In August, they were cleared of both charges. However the EFL appealed the second charge relating to Derby's accounting methods.