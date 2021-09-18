Wayne Rooney: Derby boss reveals he first heard news of club's administration when watching Sky Sports News

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has revealed he discovered the news that the club had filed notice to appoint administrators on Sky Sports News.

The 35-year-old, who is in his first managerial role at Pride Park, also confirmed he had yet to speak with chairman Mel Morris.

"I've seen it on Sky," Rooney told Sky Sports. "I spoke to (chief financial officer) Stephen Pearce after, but initially I saw it on the TV.

"I have spoken to Stephen, I haven't spoken with Mel. I am sure he has got other things on his mind."

Image: Derby face a minimum of a 12-point deduction

The former Manchester United and England captain insisted his players would try to not let the uncertainty over the club's future affect their preparation for the visit of Stoke on Saturday afternoon.

"You can see this morning it was a bit flat because by me not getting all the information, the players had no information and they saw it on Sky as well," Rooney added.

"I spoke to the players this morning and we have to be professional. We know we are in a difficult position and there will be a points deduction coming our way but we have to do our job.

"Derby is a massive club and I have to get the players playing and make it attractive for potential investors to come into the football club."

Neville: This can't happen to a club like Derby

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"We have got to stop this happening. When owners come into football clubs, there should be an obligation to be able to cover their obligations they sign up to. Until we have that in place, we're going to continue to have big trouble.

"Examples like Derby will keep coming forward. We have had Bury, Macclesfield, Wigan, Bolton, all these clubs. It's got to stop.

"I know there has been a fan-led review led by Tracey Crouch, she's put recommendations forward, Oliver Dowden said he was going to support those recommendations, and I know Nadine Dorries [Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport] has just taken over from Oliver Dowden. We need to hear from Nadine Dorries that she's going to support the recommendations to put an independent regulator in place to change rules in English football, to stop this happening.

"Derby are now in a perilous position. My hometown club were there three or four years ago. It has to stop.

"It's the desperation to be part of this, the Premier League. It's amazing, the Premier League. But there is a desperation and an urgency. You should be disappointed if you don't go up, or if you go down, but not to the point where you lose your club.

"Derby have chased, and they have chased, and they have chased. And they have not got the golden ticket.

"Now they may go out of business. That cannot happen to a football club and institution like Derby County."