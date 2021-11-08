Derby County's appeal against 12-point deduction for entering administration is adjourned

Derby County's appeal against a 12-point deduction for entering administration has been adjourned.

The Sky Bet Championship club, who were handed the points penalty in September after entering administration amid ongoing financial problems, were due to appear at an independent arbitration panel this week.

A new date for the hearing has not been set.

An EFL spokesman said: "The EFL can confirm that the appeal hearing date in respect of the sporting sanction imposed on Derby County for entering administration has been adjourned."

Derby's fall into administration came with ex-owner Mel Morris blaming the coronavirus pandemic for exacerbating the club's financial problems.

They dropped to the bottom of the Championship when their points deduction was imposed, but would move out of the relegation zone to 20th place were the 12 points reinstated.

Wayne Rooney's side have won three and drawn nine of their 17 league games this season.

Last month US businessman Chris Kirchner announced his intention to buy Derby, while former Rangers shareholders Sandy and James Easdale are heading a Malaysian consortium and held talks with administrators.

Derby's administrators, Quantuma, said several interested parties have submitted 'serious' bids for the club.