Mike Ashley preparing £50m takeover bid to buy Derby County

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is preparing a formal £50m offer to buy Derby County.

Ashley has been in advanced talks with Derby's administrators in the last 48 hours - his bid would be the largest received so far by Derby's administrators, Quantuma.

The former Newcastle owner's valuation is believed to be bigger than a bid put forward by General Sports Worldwide, a consortium which includes former Derby chairman Andrew Appleby, former chief executive Sam Rush and Wolves' former CEO Jez Moxey.

On Christmas Eve, Quantuma announced that a preferred bidder was "imminent". Sky Sports News has been told this announcement could happen in the next 48 hours.

If successful, Ashley is expected to attempt to purchase Derby's Pride Park stadium from Derby's former owner Mel Morris.

Ashley's Sports Direct company has a large distribution centre based on the Pride Park industrial estate, a stone's throw from the stadium.

More to follow...

