Darnell Fisher faces FA probe after grabbing Callum Paterson's genitals

The FA will look into an incident from the Championship on Saturday which appeared to show Preston's Darnell Fisher twice grabbing Callum Paterson's genitals in their 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The incident was picked up by cameras early in the second half as Preston defended a corner.

Paterson appeared to try and capture referee David Webb's attention after the first grab, but then Fisher repeated the action.

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston and Sheffield Wednesday

The incident was reminiscent of Vinnie Jones' infamous clench of Paul Gascoigne's genitals during Newcastle's clash with Wimbledon in 1988.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis, who was taking charge of the club for the first time, said after the match: "I haven't seen it but I'm sure, with everybody on social media, he'll be up in flames if he's done that."

Earlier this year, England prop Joe Marler received a 10-week ban for a similar incident against Alun Wyn Jones in the Six Nations.