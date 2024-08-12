 Skip to content

Ryan Lowe leaves Preston North End by mutual consent just one game into Championship season

Preston North End were beaten 2-0 at home on Friday night by Sheffield United; Preston said in a statement: "Following discussions that took place on Sunday August 11, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made"; Mike Marsh takes interim charge

Monday 12 August 2024 12:36, UK

Ryan Lowe spent two and-a-half seasons at Preston.
Image: Ryan Lowe spent two and a half seasons at Preston.

Ryan Lowe has left Preston North End by mutual consent just one match into the new Championship season.

A Preston statement said: "Following discussions that took place on Sunday August 11, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made."

Lowe departs after Preston were beaten 2-0 at home on Friday night by Sheffield United.

Mike Marsh, accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans, will take charge of Preston's upcoming fixtures against Sunderland on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, live on Sky Sports+, and their league fixture at Swansea on Saturday.

The club say future "arrangements" will be announced next week.

Lowe was appointed in December 2021 and led the club to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes during his two and a half seasons.

Preston ended last season with a five-game losing streak during which they failed to score.

Preston currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, only above Plymouth Argyle.

